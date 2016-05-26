Victoria Beckham Made A Secret Solo Album & You Can Hear It Now

Victoria Beckham may have been the Spice Girl who had her mic turned off during performances, but that doesn't mean she didn't think about going solo.
In fact, as E! reported, Beckham did actually record a solo album back in 2003 that no one ever heard. That is, until now.
Yes, thanks to the internet, Beckham's solo album, which she reportedly never wanted you to hear is now out there for all to enjoy. Well, at least the demos.
According to E!, Beckham teamed up with Roc-A-Fella's Damon Dash to make a hip-hop album called Come Together. Somehow, all 17 demos ended up on eBay and eventually leaked on the internet.
This is Posh Spice like you've never heard her before. Which is kind of like an R&B diva telling you not to mess with that dude who's trying to catch feelings ("That Dude"). And bragging about a guy who is more than beautiful, he's her lover ("He's My Lover"). Yep.
Hear all of Beckham's Come Together leaked demos below.
