Amber Rose Wants To Talk About Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape

Amber Rose certainly isn't pulling any punches in her latest interview.
The recently divorced star spoke about her upcoming VH1 talk show with the New York Daily News. First, though, she addressed her rumoured beef with the Kardashians, including her ex-boyfriend Kanye West and his wife Kim.
Rose downplayed reports that she hates Khloé Kardashian after the two got into it over Twitter last year. She didn't mince her words, however.
"Let's face it," she told the paper. "The only reason these girls have a career is because their older sister had a little fun on tape."
Anyone else get goosebumps from that shade? Rose also brought up being slut-shamed by West in a recent feud.
“I recently dealt with that when my ex said he had to take 30 showers after he’d been with me," Rose said. "We were happy when we were together and now I’m getting slut-shamed because we’re not anymore... and it’s unfair."
Though few details are known about The Amber Rose Show, the budding host says she plans to take a "sex-positive" approach. We'd expect nothing less.
