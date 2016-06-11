Grey's Anatomy is returning for season 13 and there's great news for devotees of Meredith Gray and her Seattle Grace Hospital colleagues, comrades, and enemies. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that all of the current cast will remain for the new season. So, those still mourning McDreamy, take a breath: Your remaining faves aren't going anywhere.
Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers, and Kevin McKidd are all returning to the medical drama. Sara Ramirez, who played Callie Torres for 10 seasons, departed at the end of season 12.
One of her predecessors, Sandra Oh, who played fan favourite Cristina Yang, staged an impromptu reunion on Instagram. She posted a photo with McKidd, who played her television husband, Owen Hunt, on June 11. It sent Grey's Anatomy fans into a frenzy, though the photo doesn't really confirm that Oh will make a cameo this upcoming season.
Shonda Rhimes, the show's creator, is excited about what is coming next for the long-running ABC series. It is the network's top-rated drama after 12 seasons and the showrunner thinks that's due to Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey.
"The audience truly identifies with Ellen Pompeo," Rhimes told THR in March. "We are following this woman's journey and the journey of all these people with her. It's not about a lot of tricks; it's about watching people evolve."
Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers, and Kevin McKidd are all returning to the medical drama. Sara Ramirez, who played Callie Torres for 10 seasons, departed at the end of season 12.
One of her predecessors, Sandra Oh, who played fan favourite Cristina Yang, staged an impromptu reunion on Instagram. She posted a photo with McKidd, who played her television husband, Owen Hunt, on June 11. It sent Grey's Anatomy fans into a frenzy, though the photo doesn't really confirm that Oh will make a cameo this upcoming season.
Shonda Rhimes, the show's creator, is excited about what is coming next for the long-running ABC series. It is the network's top-rated drama after 12 seasons and the showrunner thinks that's due to Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey.
"The audience truly identifies with Ellen Pompeo," Rhimes told THR in March. "We are following this woman's journey and the journey of all these people with her. It's not about a lot of tricks; it's about watching people evolve."
Advertisement