On this season on Game of Thrones, the Mountain has been a silent, menacing, half-dead presence. Since he was brought back from the dead, he's been following Cersei Lannister and making good on her threats to make heads roll (literally).
The Mountain is played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, a real-life Icelandic strongman. He's 27 and one of the strongest men in the world.
But his strongman status is a serious glo up. Long before he was the Mountain, Björnsson was a professional basketball player. He was also just a generally smaller human being:
According to GQ, seven years ago, Björnsson weighed 230 pounds. Today, he claims to be nearly 400 pounds of mostly muscle. No matter his stats, for the time being, he's still half-dead and guarding Cersei as she plots to regain control of King's Landing:
