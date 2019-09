We know at least two members will be back this season. There's been confirmation that Jenna (Tammin Sursok) is returning (from the actress herself), and Marlene King confirmed earlier that Jason (Drew Van Acker) would be returning for a very awkward dinner with his Aunt Mary Drake (Andrea Parker).Now it looks like Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) could also be returning, if actress Torey DeVitto has anything to say about it. In an interview with ET she says, “I want there to be a big reveal. I want it to be a good tying up of her and a good explanation of her. I think everyone deserves an explanation of what she's hiding, why she’s always been so secretive, and what makes her so edgy all the time…I thought it was enough that she buried the girl, so who knows what else she has in her closet.”