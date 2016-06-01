The seventh and final season of Pretty Little Liars is less than a month away, and we're already getting some shockingly scary teasers of what's to come.
From the trailer, we can tell that the body count will grow this season, but will our favourite characters return? We have a lot of unanswered questions, and those involve some fan-favourite red herrings from PLL past, especially the still-living members of the N.A.T. club.
From the trailer, we can tell that the body count will grow this season, but will our favourite characters return? We have a lot of unanswered questions, and those involve some fan-favourite red herrings from PLL past, especially the still-living members of the N.A.T. club.
We know at least two members will be back this season. There's been confirmation that Jenna (Tammin Sursok) is returning (from the actress herself), and Marlene King confirmed earlier that Jason (Drew Van Acker) would be returning for a very awkward dinner with his Aunt Mary Drake (Andrea Parker).
Now it looks like Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) could also be returning, if actress Torey DeVitto has anything to say about it. In an interview with ET she says, “I want there to be a big reveal. I want it to be a good tying up of her and a good explanation of her. I think everyone deserves an explanation of what she's hiding, why she’s always been so secretive, and what makes her so edgy all the time…I thought it was enough that she buried the girl, so who knows what else she has in her closet.”
Now it looks like Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) could also be returning, if actress Torey DeVitto has anything to say about it. In an interview with ET she says, “I want there to be a big reveal. I want it to be a good tying up of her and a good explanation of her. I think everyone deserves an explanation of what she's hiding, why she’s always been so secretive, and what makes her so edgy all the time…I thought it was enough that she buried the girl, so who knows what else she has in her closet.”
There are a lot of fan theories that either Melissa or her beau Wren (Julian Morris) are Uber A. Fans have suspected the pair since the beginning of the show's run and both have been used as red herrings in the past. We didn't see as much of them over the last couple of seasons, as their characters were living in London. However, we still have plenty of questions involving them. Why did Wren let CeCe (Vanessa Ray) out of Radley? He would have had access to her paperwork and would have known she was a secret DiLaurentis, so was he helping her torture The Liars? If Melissa was capable of killing Bethany Young, was she capable of killing Charlotte? Was Melissa's suitcase handle really the weapon that killed Charlotte? How is Melissa always magically traveling from one country to another without anyone knowing?
The N.A.T. club was the focus of the first few seasons of the show, and having it somehow be a part of the larger mystery would bring the story full circle. Next we just need Maya to return, as her death really made no sense. Then we might end up with a perfect goodbye to Rosewood.
Advertisement