Winona Ryder's New Netflix Show Looks Midnight-Dark

Winona Ryder is no stranger to dark roles. Her turn in Heathers redefined the possibilities of high school revenge fantasies. And who can forget her unforgettable role in Beetlejuice? Or the security camera footage of her shoplifting?



Point being: She can get dark when it’s called for. And in the upcoming Netflix series Stranger Things, it’s definitely called for.



A new trailer showcases Ryder as a mother in small-town Indiana in the 1980s. Her son goes missing under bizarre circumstances and her search for him takes her deep into a bizarre set of government experiments and supernatural occurrences.



“Ninety-nine out of 100 times a kid goes missing, the kid is with a parent or relative,” a police officer tells Ryder in the trailer.



“Well, what about the other time? You said 99 out of 100. What about the other time? The one?” she says.



Presumably this show will concern that one time out of one hundred. The series will run for eight episodes and serve as a “love letter to the ubiquitous cult classics,” according to a Netflix release. The show looks like something David Lynch wrote and Steven Spielberg directed, although that’s setting an insanely high standard.



Stranger Things premieres July 15 on Netflix.

