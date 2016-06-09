Memes. Everybody loves them. Nobody can explain them to their parents. Each year blesses us with a fresh crop of photoshops, vines, and Drake-isms, but 2016's memes have risen to a whole new level.
In just six months, we've seen memes defy the laws of reality (see #9), become post-modern meta (#4), and even assume human form (#7). And we're just getting started. So, let's cue up the Curb Your Enthusiasm music, hop on our amphibious unicycles, and count down the best memes of 2016 (so far).
Think we forgot something monumental? Tell us what we missed!