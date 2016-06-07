On last Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark sneaks away from her brother Jon to write a letter. But the text isn't legible on screen, so there probably aren't actual words on it, right?
Wrong. A fan just figured out what it says, and the method was pretty ingenious. As reported by Mashable, Imgur user CreepyPancakes uploaded a shot of the scene to Photoshop, flipped it, and edited it until it was readable.
Some of the words were still fuzzy, but based on the clearer ones, CreepyPancakes's best guess is that it reads: "You promised to protect me. Now you have a chance to fulfill your promise. [...] Knights of the Vale are under your command. Ride north for Winterfell. Lend us your aid and I shall see to it that you are [well/properly] rewarded."
Based on the looks if it, Sansa's asking Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish for help in defeating Ramsay Bolton and retaking Winterfell.
It just goes to show that fans will go to great lengths to avoid waiting a week.
