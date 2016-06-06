A girl has no name? Fine. A girl has no bra? Let's all make a huge freaking deal about it to sell papers.
British tabloid the Daily Mail ran a story yesterday about Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams' appearance at a charity masquerade ball over the weekend. In true Daily Mail style, the report focused on the important issues — namely, the fact that Williams didn't seem to be wearing a bra underneath her Self-Portrait dress.
"In a daring move, the English actress appeared to go braless under the ensemble, flashing her bare legs in the transparent dress," the paper reported in an article focused on the star's outfit, which, incidentally, has panels that prevent it from being totally sheer.
Williams proved she's got some of Arya Stark's badassery by responding to the article's headline on Twitter. Here's the genius alternative suggestion she posted.
Williams proved she's got some of Arya Stark's badassery by responding to the article's headline on Twitter. Here's the genius alternative suggestion she posted.
Alternative— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) June 6, 2016
Game of Thrones actor, Maisie Williams, helps raise thousands at a Summer Masquerade Ball for @NSPCC 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/tsDgOJTTcy
So far her response has fetched more than 9,000 retweets. Comments underneath the original article also take the paper to task.
"This is disgusting and outrageous," one reader commented. "She attended a charity event to raise money and all you can comment on is the fact that she didn't wear a bra. So what? It's a free country. Disgusting."
