The list of things that were too good to last surely included Taylor Swift's most publicly stable relationship to date.Just weeks after posting beachy vacation pics , gushing about their magical relationship, and writing songs about each other, People reports that multiple sources have informed the magazine that Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift have broken up. Should said report be true, the split is also less than two weeks after Harris reportedly was involved in a car accident that resulted in some injuries and a brief stint in the hospital.While neither part has confirmed that their 15-month relationship has indeed ended, Twitter is not exactly one to wait for confirmation. The general first reaction was to say that she was going to release a hot new album almost immediately. Of course, backlash to that joke started in about the same time frame it takes to type a tweet.