The list of things that were too good to last surely included Taylor Swift's most publicly stable relationship to date.
Just weeks after posting beachy vacation pics, gushing about their magical relationship, and writing songs about each other, People reports that multiple sources have informed the magazine that Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift have broken up. Should said report be true, the split is also less than two weeks after Harris reportedly was involved in a car accident that resulted in some injuries and a brief stint in the hospital.
While neither part has confirmed that their 15-month relationship has indeed ended, Twitter is not exactly one to wait for confirmation. The general first reaction was to say that she was going to release a hot new album almost immediately. Of course, backlash to that joke started in about the same time frame it takes to type a tweet.
Ooooh your 'at least Taylor Swift has ammo for a new album now' jokes are SO FUNNY & FRESH pic.twitter.com/gsHIZ1wIB0— Siobhan Morris (@siomo) June 1, 2016
Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris have broken up.— Adam Wylde (@AdamWylde) June 1, 2016
*Everyone rushes to meme generator to make a "Guess we're getting a new album" jokes*
Others said that they should have seen the split coming based on Swift's fashion choices.
I KNEW IT WAS CRY FOR HELP HAIR. STUCK IN A LOVELESS RELATIONSHIP WITH A SCOTTISH DJ HAIR. pic.twitter.com/Wk6HK4cYFX— The Sample Life (@The_Sample_Life) June 1, 2016
Of course, Swift is not the only artist to release breakup songs. Also worth noting is that Harris might be a bit of a vindictive ex himself.
Hey guys, it's important to note that Calvin is a MUCH saltier ex than Taylor. They're both doomed. https://t.co/Wy2TSGuWPs— Karen Grisham (@RyanHoulihan) June 1, 2016
Well, we're sure everyone is going to handle this super quietly. Definitely not going to hear anything else about this. Neither party has posted to social media yet today.
