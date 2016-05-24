These Ballerinas Posted Their Jason Derulo Routine & It's Amazing

Jason Derulo is well-known for his singing and dancing abilities. Even when lip syncing, the man has presence. So it's not exactly a shock that when you combine his “If It Ain’t Love” with an avant-garde dance style that combines hip-hop and ballet, you get a winning performance.
This video of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Centre ballerinas performing their signature "hiplet" to the Derulo song has been viewed millions of times already. The routine was originally posted by instructor Homer Hans Bryant, the inventor of hiplet. Their technique, combining en pointe dancing with hip-hop techniques, is mind-bogglingly hard. Even more impressive that they're nailing the steps more or less in a practice setting.
“A lot of the girls in the video have been training with us since they were 3 years old,” CMDC school administrator Cheryl Taylor told BuzzFeed News. Taylor added that the dancers were between 12 and 16 years old, and that they performed with the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra last year.
Now if only they could do it to Lemonade, we'd really be in business.
