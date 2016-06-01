A few new details have come out about the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel.
We now know the movie is called Mary Poppins Returns and will be released on December 25, 2018, according to Variety. And, more importantly, Emily Blunt's rumored starring role is confirmed. On top of that, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda will be her co-star. Which is amazing.
Blunt, who will play Mary Poppins, wowed us with her singing skills in Into the Woods. The director Rob Marshall and producers Marshall, John DeLuca, and Marc Platt of that film are also behind the new Disney movie.
Miranda has been cast in the new role of Mary Poppins's friend Jack the street lamplighter. The actor is best known for writing and starring in the musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, but he's also acted on screen, with credits in How I Met Your Mother and Modern Family.
In the movie, Mary Poppins and Jack visit the adult Jane and Michael Banks following a tragedy to lift their spirits. Given this talented cast, the musical numbers and acting should leave a lasting impact on the audience as well.
