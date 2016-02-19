Emily Blunt Would Be Perfect As This Disney Character

If Into the Woods was any indicator that Emily Blunt has major singing chops, and the most adorable British accent, then we can only imagine how perfect this next potential role of hers could be.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Blunt is in talks to play Mary Poppins in a live-action sequel to the cherished children's movie of the same name. We can't think of a better actress for the role. The movie will go into production with Walt Disney soon, but Blunt has not officially signed on yet.
The hesitation could be due to one major scheduling conflict — the recent announcement of her second pregnancy.
Rob Marshall is set to direct the film, and has had Blunt as his first pick to play the enchanting nanny, Variety reports. The two also worked together on Into the Woods.
Again, this isn't a remake; it is the sequel to the original Mary Poppins starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. The original film was based on a series of books about Mary Poppins, written by P.L. Travers.
This movie would follow the plot of Travers' second novel, through the remaining seven novels. In them, Mary travels around the world, having even more adventures with the Banks family.
