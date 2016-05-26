In Marie Claire's July issue, cover star Rebel Wilson explained why she doesn't do nude scenes. The actress was asked to do one on The Brothers Grimsby, but opted to get a double instead.
"They wanted full-frontal nudity," she recounted. "We write in the contract, specifically, 'No nudity.' They got in another girl — this larger burlesque dancer from South Africa — to be a nude double. And they got her to do all this stuff. Sacha [Baron Cohen, the movie's writer and star] would go, 'See, she looks good.' I'm like, 'I'm not doing it. I don't care what you say.'" Good for her for sticking to her guns.
She did say, however, that she might consider nudity for a more serious role. In comedy, she said, nude scenes aren't always treated with as much care. "You want to know that the people [behind the camera] have a certain sensibility and decency," she said.
That doesn't mean she's insecure about how she looks, though. In fact, she said, "I've always tried to use my brain to get places... There's so many glamourous people in Hollywood. I just never want to compete with that."
