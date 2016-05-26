Confession: Any time I’m going through a breakup or feel like swearing off dating in New York, I dip back into Sex and the City. Yes, I know it’s total fantasy (I was raised on Aaron Spelling, give me some credit). But sometimes, that’s exactly what you need to move on — some hope, however rose-tinted, that the next guy might be a Steve or Harry, or at least a good story to tell your friends over brunch.



As many times as these women fall down — meet the wrong sociopath, have weird sex, get their hearts broken — they always manage to get back up and try again. It’s inspiring. After all these years, I still believe in the show’s campy powers to lift me out of a funk.



But this time around, one episode stopped me in my tracks. I’d seen it countless times before and chalked up Carrie’s story line to another case of bad sex — but watching it now, I was shocked.



After my most recent breakup, I decided to pull up some post-Berger episodes — my ex hadn’t dumped me via Post-it, but he was obviously not my Big. After Carrie has an episode to wallow in her own breakup — word-vomiting on Berger’s friends, nearly getting arrested for smoking pot — the first guy she meets is Harry’s best man. Harry clearly has a set up in mind, but Carrie is reluctant — it’s expiration dating, she says. He’s only in town for a week, so what’s the point? Her friends tell her to go for it; he’s cute and funny and she should have a fling.



So, she does — and it’s bad. As the headboard pounds against the wall and Carrie grabs her head in pain, her voice-over tells us they had sex like teenagers, “meaning, he had no idea what he was doing, and I didn’t say anything.” In the morning, she’s on her bedroom floor with a heat pad. Then, she's hunched over in her dress at Charlotte’s wedding, with a “sex sprain,” as she calls it. “It was not good for me. It was jackrabbit sex,” she tells Stanford as they walk in.



“Are straight men still allowed to do that?” he asks.



“No, they aren’t. It’s bad — it’s basically masturbating with a woman instead of your hand. I don’t enjoy.”



When they run into the guy and he proposes round two, Carrie tries to spare his feelings by saying she figured it was just a one-night thing. In a classic sitcom-style role-reversal, he says, “If I’d known you were just using me, I wouldn’t have made love to you like that.”

