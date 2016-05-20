In which Scott Disick copied and pasted the email from the skinny tea marketing team onto his Instagram caption pic.twitter.com/ocVdxi4jaZ— Frankie (@frankiegreek) May 19, 2016
Earlier today, Scott Disick made it embarrassingly transparent how celebrity Instagram endorsements work. While posting a photo of himself with a Bootea shake, he included not only the caption the company told him to paste but also the instructions telling him to paste it. Oops.
Presumably, he intended to simply write, "Keeping up with the summer workout routine with my morning @booteauk protein shake!" But instead, he wrote, "Here you go, at 4pm est, write the below. Caption: Keeping up with the summer workout routine with my morning @booteauk protein shake!" There's currently no trace of the caption on his Instagram, but it's memorialised in a screenshot shared on Twitter.
It's no secret that the health drink brand has been bolstering its image with celebrity endorsements. Lindsay Lohan, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and a slew of other stars have been spotted posing with Bootea products. Still, it's an interesting tidbit to learn that these pictures are planned down to the timing and the captions. Disick probably just wishes he weren't the one to teach us that.
