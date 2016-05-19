Just because celebrities are always in the public eye, doesn't mean they're at ease with it.
Yes, Jennifer Lawrence is always on camera. Sure, Adele performs in front of thousands of people. But try telling that to their anxiety. At the end of the day, they're still just people. And some people struggle with performance anxiety and stage fright.
Stage fright, or nervousness before or during a performance, is a very real form of social anxiety. And more celebrities are opening up about dealing with their bouts of stage fright or anxiety, hoping to offer some wisdom to others who share their struggle.
Click ahead for celebrities who've dealt with stage fright, and who have found ways to overcome their fears.
