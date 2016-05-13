The engagement photos you see on Facebook or save-the-date cards tend to look fairly similar to one another. The pictures are usually taken outdoors, often on park benches, sometimes with a dog included in the shot.
But Karinne Tarshish and Dan Klamet aren't your average couple. The pair decided to take their engagement photos at Costco Wholesale.
Tarshish, who lives in Minnesota, uploaded the photos to Imgur and shared them on Reddit. The post didn't include the couple's names, but Storyful has verified Tarshish and Klamet as the brains behind the genius photo shoot.
In Tarshish's Reddit post, which she submitted on Thursday, she wrote, "I didn't like the idea of having the regular engagement pics (or really any, but our photographer offered to do it for free)." Tarshish added that the couple "just both really like Costco."
"I thought it would be funny to have pictures of us doing really mundane things, and then decided it would be better to romanticise those mundane things," Tarshish wrote on Reddit. We'd say the couple achieved that goal — how many engagement photos have you seen where the couple is holding a container of raw meat?
Check out Tarshish and Klamet's unique engagement photos below, via Imgur.
