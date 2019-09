Want to see how the other half really lives? Take a look inside the most expensive apartment in New York City.According to Curbed , the esteemed honor goes to a co-op at 834 Fifth Avenue that was once owned by financier John Gutfreund, who passed away earlier this year. It's worth $120 million (£83 million).The apartment, located on the seventh and eighth floors of a building which Rupert Murdoch and Elizabeth Arden once called home, has 20 rooms spread out over 12,000 square feet. The Wall Street Journal , who broke the news of this listing, reported that it was one of the largest apartments on Fifth Avenue.As for amenities, this has a wine cellar, gallery, library and a 16,000-square-foot master bedroom, complete with a dressing room and a sitting room. Not to mention a marble staircase, because why not, right?