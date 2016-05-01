According to the WSJ, the apartment also boasts 24-foot-high ceilings and a 50-foot-long living room with windows that overlook Central Park along with not one, but two fireplaces.



Take a closer look at the floor plan for this apartment, which Gutfreund owned for 30 years, and you'll see that this duplex also has three staff rooms and a butler's pantry, which reportedly has "a felt-lined, walk-in steel safe for storing silver."

