Want to see how the other half really lives? Take a look inside the most expensive apartment in New York City.
According to Curbed, the esteemed honor goes to a co-op at 834 Fifth Avenue that was once owned by financier John Gutfreund, who passed away earlier this year. It's worth $120 million (£83 million).
The apartment, located on the seventh and eighth floors of a building which Rupert Murdoch and Elizabeth Arden once called home, has 20 rooms spread out over 12,000 square feet. The Wall Street Journal, who broke the news of this listing, reported that it was one of the largest apartments on Fifth Avenue.
As for amenities, this has a wine cellar, gallery, library and a 16,000-square-foot master bedroom, complete with a dressing room and a sitting room. Not to mention a marble staircase, because why not, right?
According to the WSJ, the apartment also boasts 24-foot-high ceilings and a 50-foot-long living room with windows that overlook Central Park along with not one, but two fireplaces.
Take a closer look at the floor plan for this apartment, which Gutfreund owned for 30 years, and you'll see that this duplex also has three staff rooms and a butler's pantry, which reportedly has "a felt-lined, walk-in steel safe for storing silver."
So, if you do, in fact, decide to buy this apartment, take note. You're going to need a butler, or maybe a maid like Dorota from Gossip Girl, to live out all your Blair Waldorf fantasies.
