If you’re someone who started their adult TV life on a diet of men running around solving the world’s problems while a woman popped up only occasionally – think 24 and The Wire – then what’s currently happening on our TV screens is pretty shocking. There are women, over 40, with key roles.



These women aren't characterised solely as a male protagonist’s wife or mum, quietly sitting in the background in an M&S blouse, but as multi-faceted people with their own complicated lives. They’ve lived through divorce, or loss, or a stellar career and they have stories to tell. Badass women over 40 are having their moment in television – but what took them so long?



TV, with its male detectives and its male lawyers and its men, men, men, needed this. It needed Happy Valley’s powerful, determined Catherine. It needed Olivia Colman, juxtaposing the exoticism of being a spy with the domesticity of her pregnant belly in The Night Manager. It needed Sophie Okonedo’s performance as the tenacious, moral lawyer Maya Cobbina to secure Undercover a coveted spot on our full-to-burst Sky planner.



Then there's Gillian Anderson's character D.I. Stella Gibson in the The Fall – I Google when that's coming back at least once a week. And I love watching Maxine Peake being given characters that live up to her own – politically-active, smart and feminist. These are the women TV was lacking. And then there's Lindsay Denton in Line Of Duty and, most recently, the brilliant Marcella (and we all tweeted to see if anyone knew where Marcella got that parka).



In the US, the characters may be different (more pencil skirts, fewer occasions when their mascara runs down their face while they eat a cheese and pickle sarnie etc.) but it’s happening over there too in its own way. By far the most discussed episode of The People Vs OJ Simpson was "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia", when the awesome Sarah Paulson took centre stage.



In House of Cards, Claire Underwood is far too well-crafted a character to ever be simply ‘Frank’s wife’ and for me there is no character on TV right now cooler than Empire’s Cookie Lyon. The Good Wife centred around forty-something Alicia Florrick and ran for seven series and the soon-returning Orange Is The New Black is never better than when it delves into a backstory of older characters like Red or Norma.



There is, of course, an argument that as we watch less Dawson’s Creek and more "grown-up TV" we are bound to see more fully-developed adults on our screens but it’s negated by what’s out there. Even in a show that’s 20-something centric like Girls, Lena Dunham brought Hannah’s mum into the heart of things in season five because Loreen Horvath had a story to tell. Her fury and sadness was one of the best things about this season; I’d have traded it for Marnie’s wedding a thousand times over.

