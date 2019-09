The Skin-Baring Trend Even Subtle Girls Will Love

Unless you're Nora Ephron , most women are fine with showing off their necks — and shoulders, and décolletage, for that matter. And the good news is, regardless of how you feel about dressing for your body come summer, getting creative with your neckline is something we can all agree on. Why? For one, many people consider it the most flattering part of their bodies (designer Donna Karan had some choice words about this). Two: They're super-sexy, as evidenced by the photos below. And with the endless variety styles and silhouettes, even if you feel like an off-the-shoulder top isn't for you, a midsection cutout or super-weird-in-a-good-way sleeve just might be.