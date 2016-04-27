If, like us, you enjoy staggeringly well composed, black and white shots of the rich, famous and fabulous, then this will appeal. A selection of rare photographs from old Hollywood sets will be on display at the Hôtel du Cap from 13th May to coincide with the Cannes Film Festival. And in case you don't find the time to moor your yacht, we've bagged an edit of some of the most breathtaking images on show.
From Andy Warhol looking chuffed with his sophisticated anchored camera in 1964, to Alfred Hitchcock on the set of Notorious, and David Bowie in full prosthetic make-up for The Man Who Fell to Earth, the majority of these images have never been exhibited before.
A continuation of last year's 'The Art Of Behind The Scenes', the exhibition is a collaboration between Jaeger-LeCoultre and Finch & Partners, and is curated by senior lecturer in photography at Central Saint Martins, John Ingledew.
Prepare to be starry eyed.
