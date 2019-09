When your computer's gotten so old that it's barely functioning, you've got to do what it takes to get a new one.And that, apparently, is why we see Maisie Williams on HBO's Game of Thrones.In an interview with The Guardian , Williams revealed that she auditioned for the role of Arya Stark at age 12 in hopes that it would earn her enough money to get a laptop.“The thing I was really obsessed about was whether I would earn enough money to buy myself a laptop," she said. "My stepdad, Gary, just looked at me and said: ‘I think there’ll be enough for a couple of laptops, Maisie.’”The money from the show ended up being a huge help in more ways than one, she recalled. “Suddenly, I could pay for my own dancing lessons and school trips, all those things my mum had always paid for. I was able to help out."Stars — they're just like us. They just want to get their hands on the latest gadgets.