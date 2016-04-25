When your computer's gotten so old that it's barely functioning, you've got to do what it takes to get a new one.
And that, apparently, is why we see Maisie Williams on HBO's Game of Thrones.
In an interview with The Guardian, Williams revealed that she auditioned for the role of Arya Stark at age 12 in hopes that it would earn her enough money to get a laptop.
“The thing I was really obsessed about was whether I would earn enough money to buy myself a laptop," she said. "My stepdad, Gary, just looked at me and said: ‘I think there’ll be enough for a couple of laptops, Maisie.’”
The money from the show ended up being a huge help in more ways than one, she recalled. “Suddenly, I could pay for my own dancing lessons and school trips, all those things my mum had always paid for. I was able to help out."
Stars — they're just like us. They just want to get their hands on the latest gadgets.
