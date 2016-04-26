

Then there’s the well-adored and by now prolific actors Naomi Watts, Ashley Judd and Tim Roth, and musicians-turned-actors Jim Belushi, Eddie Vedder and Nine Inch Nails’ Robin Finck. And, perhaps most critically, Michael Cera. The perfect oddball. Was he born in Twin Peaks? Because everything about Michael Cera is Twin Peaks. His awkwardness, his curious expression – he’s a young, less polished Agent Cooper. Who better to mutter observances about coffee, owls and Tibetan practice into a dictaphone?



The new cast comprises, apparently, of 217 people. Which is some town. Original cast members include Sheryl Lee as the presumably still-dead Laura Palmer and Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Cooper – you’ll understand why he is necessary if you’ve seen season 1 and 2, and, like us, have been hanging on this cliff since 1991 when the last episode aired.



The date for series three is set for 2017. Get that coffee on the stove, folks.



And in the meantime, enjoy this from Audrey Horne, and let Bob freak you out...



