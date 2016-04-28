How is it May already? Hmm, maybe it feels like it rolled around fast because we spent most of April in the cinema. And intend to do the same until at least June. So, here's a cursory run down of everything that's coming out over the next month film-wise.
My date top tip is Everybody Wants Some!! My bank-holiday-Monday-feeling-like-you-want-to-cry top cheer up tip is the latest X-Men. My film to see if you wanna show off down the pub is Terrence Malick's new epic Knight Of Cups. And there's a bunch more good stuff for all of the occasions in between, handily summarised ahead.
Enjoy!
My date top tip is Everybody Wants Some!! My bank-holiday-Monday-feeling-like-you-want-to-cry top cheer up tip is the latest X-Men. My film to see if you wanna show off down the pub is Terrence Malick's new epic Knight Of Cups. And there's a bunch more good stuff for all of the occasions in between, handily summarised ahead.
Enjoy!