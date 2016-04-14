Being a teacher is hard work. Being a teacher in a tropical paradise might be a little bit easier. At least at the end of the day, you could relax on the beach while recovering? Good news for all the teachers out there: The U.S.'s most tropical state is in super-recruiter mode for its Department of Education.
According to Hawaii News Now, the school system could be looking for up to 1,600 new teachers for the upcoming school year. Unfortunately, the DOE has had difficulty retaining teachers recruited from the mainland. "Hawaii has one of the highest teacher turnover rates in the nation," Corey Rosenlee, president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, said in an interview with the paper.
What are the qualities Hawaii is looking for in teachers? Andrew Satanapong, who works as a counselor at the state's Mililani High School, told Hawaii News Now, "Whether they are coming from abroad or home grown, I think that what it really boils down to is who is going to be passionate, to dedicate their life and their time and their effort?"
For more information on applying for a job, click here. Teachers employed by the Hawaii Department of Education make between £24,000 and £44,000 a year, depending on experience.
What are the qualities Hawaii is looking for in teachers? Andrew Satanapong, who works as a counselor at the state's Mililani High School, told Hawaii News Now, "Whether they are coming from abroad or home grown, I think that what it really boils down to is who is going to be passionate, to dedicate their life and their time and their effort?"
For more information on applying for a job, click here. Teachers employed by the Hawaii Department of Education make between £24,000 and £44,000 a year, depending on experience.
Advertisement