Fey isn't a fan of online commentary. In fact, she told Refinery29 earlier this year that she thinks the internet is “bad for jokes.” She said, “I think people are much too easily offended. People make a hobby of being offended, and it’s boring.” So with this episode, Fey and her crew take direct aim at those who so live for outrage that they even get outraged at one another. When Titus explains to the protesters who come to his show that he was Murasaki in a past life, their ringleader says, "That's idiotic." In response, a Hindu member takes issue with the notion that former lives are "idiotic."Fey certainly has a point. The internet can be cesspool, and uninformed anger often runs rampant to the point of becoming nothing but nonsense. But it still seems that the target of the episode's criticism is misplaced. In real life, there is legitimate reason to be concerned with Hollywood's attitude toward Asian characters. Take these two currently brewing controversies: Just last week, an image emerged from Ghost in the Shell, a film adaptation of a popular manga series. Scarlett Johansson plays the lead, named Major Motoko Kusanagi in the source material. In response to the still, actress Ming-Na Wen wrote on Twitter : “Nothing against Scarlett Johansson. In fact, I'm a big fan. But everything against this Whitewashing of Asian role.” Meanwhile, Marvel’s upcoming Doctor Strange features Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, who is Tibetan in the comic books Obviously, Titus’ play doesn't offer an exact parallel to these controversies, namely because we're supposed to get on board with the fact that he truly thinks he was once Murasaki. Co-creator Robert Carlock used this very claim to defend the episode to the The Hollywood Reporter , explaining that the writers “wanted to play with those ideas of perception and appropriation.” Carlock said, “It seemed like a funny double bind that he really believes he was that person. So is it offensive for him to portray that person?”Carlock answers his own question with a "maybe," but the episode seems to come down on the side that Titus' performance is not offensive because it's done well and out of respect. But if Fey and Carlock's series is satirising how quick people are to judge when it comes to portrayals of race, shouldn't Titus at least be forced to consider on some level how his show might come off as offensive? Because the protestors may be vicious, but they — just like the chorus of indignant voices sounding off on the internet — are often dead right.