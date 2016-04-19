(Spoiler alert: Maybe don't read this if you haven't seen the final episode of Girls Season Five!)



Girls Season Five ended in a glorious double bill last night, and in those 60 minutes, one thing became oh-so-clear: that coffee shop owner and perpetual realist Ray Ploshansky (Alex Karpovsky) is the most desirable man in the show. And of course Shoshanna, Marnie and Hannah have fallen for him – because he’s the best. He’s everything you want in a man, and it’s just taken the Girls a mere five series to work that out.



If you’re one of the (many) Girls defectors – and let’s be honest, no-one would blame you after the horrendous debacle that was Season Four – here’s what happened. Shoshanna, freshly single and back from Japan, came back to Ray’s coffee shop to help him turn the business around. Was that love in her eyes when she offered her marketing skills for free? Yes it was. She knows he was the best thing to ever happen to her.



Hannah, again, newly single after a break up with “perfect” boyfriend Fran, tried to get it on with Ray out of sheer gratitude that he drove all the way out to upstate New York to rescue her from the side of the road. And last night, Marnie finally realised – through an orgasmic dream about er, brushing Ray’s hair – that he was The One (note the capital letters). And she actually told him. They’re in love!



The thing is: Ray’s always been the most attractive man in the show. It’s just the characters in the show were in the phase of their lives when they wouldn’t date him. Your early twenties are all about dating men like Adam – sure, they’re hot, but they’re short tempered, they’ve got issues, they’re emotionally closed off (something you write off as "mysterious") and they’re unreliable, both with actual events and showing up to places, and with personal hygiene.



But then you get a bit older… exactly like Hannah, Shosh and Marnie in Series Five. You hopefully get a job you’re not embarrassed to tell people about in the pub. An actual place to live where you can’t hear rats in the walls at night, or at least buy a telly loud enough to drown them out. You sort of… grow up.

