Taylor Swift keeps threatening to take a long hiatus now that her 1989 tour has wrapped up, but it's not happening just yet. In fact, she's gracing the May issue of Vogue.
The pop star's plans right now involve "short-term goals" learning CPR and mixology, though she doesn't rule out the possibility of getting inspired to write more music and head back into the studio sooner than anticipated. Presumably, she'll also be spending some quality time with boyfriend Calvin Harris.
The pop star's plans right now involve "short-term goals" learning CPR and mixology, though she doesn't rule out the possibility of getting inspired to write more music and head back into the studio sooner than anticipated. Presumably, she'll also be spending some quality time with boyfriend Calvin Harris.
“I’m just taking things as they come,” Swift told the magazine of her romance. “I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key...this is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”
She declined to comment on the Kanye West saga, but did comment on her media image.
"You know, I went out on a normal amount of dates in my early 20s, and I got absolutely slaughtered for it,” she said. “And it took a lot of hard work and altering my decision-making. I didn’t date for 2 1/2 years. Should I have had to do that? No."
She continued, “I guess what I wanted to call attention to in my speech at the Grammys was how it’s going to be difficult if you’re a woman who wants to achieve something in her life — no matter what,” she added.
Advertisement