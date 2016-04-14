



“I’m just taking things as they come,” Swift told the magazine of her romance. “I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key...this is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”



She declined to comment on the Kanye West saga, but did comment on her media image.



"You know, I went out on a normal amount of dates in my early 20s, and I got absolutely slaughtered for it,” she said. “And it took a lot of hard work and altering my decision-making. I didn’t date for 2 1/2 years. Should I have had to do that? No."



She continued, “I guess what I wanted to call attention to in my speech at the Grammys was how it’s going to be difficult if you’re a woman who wants to achieve something in her life — no matter what,” she added.



