Haha. Yes. They don't play professionally, they just play casually with their mates.I played at school but was told I couldn't play in the all boys' tournament. I think a lot of progress has been made though; I go into schools sometimes and most classes today have boys and girls teams. The situation is definitely improving and there's certainly a pathway there now for girl players.Natural talent can take you so far, but in the end it's hard work that gets you there. I've seen people with unbelievable talent who, along the way, fell out of love with the game and stopped working hard and now they don't play at all. It takes both. And of course, working hard is great but you do need the naturally ability.I train more or less every day and then I have one day of recovery a week. Even then I still have to be at the training ground doing things like yoga stretches or strength training. It can be pretty tough. Plus you have to eat all the right things.It was more difficult when I was younger than it is now. Being 16 and missing friends' birthday parties was hard, but it was the right decision. It's my profession and part and parcel of that is missing out on certain things. It the same with other jobs too; you have to make sacrifices.I think nowadays there are a lot more women's teams that people can get involved in and it doesn't really have to be at the next level. It's become a lot more accessible throughout the age groups and the progress that has been made is unbelievable. Having said that, there is scope for improvement on the casual side. In terms of playing for fun on a Sunday or just having a kick about, it's not as common as men's but it's certainly getting there for the women.