

How did you get into football? Was it at school or via siblings?

It was through my siblings. I've got an older brother and a younger brother and I was always out playing with them and the lads on the streets in Liverpool. I was the only girl. It wasn't really the done thing for women to play football back then and I got a lot of stick because of it.



Was that from the boys or girls?

More from the lads. They'd say "she's not good enough, she can't play." It wasn't nice at the time but it probably made me work harder. I've spoken to girls in my team from Leeds, London and Manchester and they all found it difficult too. It was just like that at the time. However, I don't think any girls playing in ten years time will say they get bullied. I don't think that will happen. Things have changed a lot.



When did you stop playing with boys and start playing for a girl's team?

When we were younger we all had similar abilities, but the lads football became more physical and so I had to go and play for a girl's team. I was disappointed that I had to make that switch but I was glad I stayed with the lads for as long as I did, as it meant my game was much quicker.