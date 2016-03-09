At first we couldn’t imagine New Girl without Jess, and neither could the rest of the characters. Jess’ goodbye episode, “Jury Duty,” clearly establishes her as an important force in their lives. Her roommates, colleagues, and friends crave her opinion and her blessing in this episode more than they ever have before, almost to the point of insanity. They depend on Jess for even the simplest of things, like, Should we hang this painting? and, Cece is bothering me! Can you fix it? “Just please don’t leave again,” Nick pleads with her before she breaks the news of her jury duty departure. Jess provides him with one final set of marching orders: Get Cece to sign the loft agreement. And with that, they’re on their own. Well, they’re not totally alone — she leaves behind a bowl filled with advice and daily reminders for her roommates.