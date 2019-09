Is This What Kimye’s New House Looks Like & Why Is There Only One Couch?

From the dimly lit photo we can see a large white table filled with flower bouquets, presumably house-warming arrangements, and behind that a modest-sized living room with a couch.Wait, that's weird, right? One couch. Just one? That surely can't be right. There must be another living room somewhere, and considering that the couple is already planning on selling the mansion for a cool £14 million, there is probably enough space to have an entire room dedicated to just couches if they pleased. Are they trying to be artsy with that set-up? Then again, maybe Kanye is a minimalist when it comes to interior design In the room with the lone piece of furniture, there is also a large painting on the wall which also provides the sole source of color in the otherwise cream-colored space. It looks like it has a rough sketch of a skeleton on it (could that be the visual source for the same skeletons North is protecting Kim from...) and a couple other abstract designs.Kim also shared a quick Snapchat of the space, explaining who sent them all flowers, and calling herself "the luckiest girl in the world."