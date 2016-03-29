15 Celebrities Who Were Awesome Bridesmaids

Sure, you've read all about the best celebrity weddings. And there's always coverage of the best celebrity wedding dresses. But where's the praise for celebrity bridesmaids?
Yes, celebs are just like us. They Netflix and chill, they eat tacos, and sometimes they have to put on a bridesmaid dress. After all, you don't have to be famous to have a famous best friend. And it's an honor for anyone — celebs included — to be a part of their BFF or family member's nuptials. Right now, somewhere in the world, chances are, a star is planning someone else's bachelorette party. Maybe she's even holding bouquets or carrying the bride's train.
A-listers are used to being the centre of attention, but when they agree to be a bridesmaid, they're promising to let the bride shine. From Beyoncé to Jennifer Lawrence, we've rounded up some of the best celebrity bridesmaids, ever. Click ahead to see how they helped their loved ones celebrate their big day.
