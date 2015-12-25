While we're still grappling with the reality that many of our favourite famous couples are no more (R.I.P., Bennifer), this year wasn't just one for high-profile breakups. It was also packed with a slew of celebs celebrating their love for one another by tying the knot. And one thing we learned? No union was too left-field (we're looking at you, Benji and Cameron) or over the top (um, a $31 million price tag?)
From actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's steady feed of pics from their Palm Beach bash to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's hush-hush nuptials, we relished every detail, snap and moment from 2015's biggest weddings. Trust us, one peek at this slideshow and you'll wish you were a guest (or at the very least a fly on the wall) at these lavish ceremonies. Let's take a look back at the best celeb weddings and relive the love.
