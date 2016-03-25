Fortune released its list of the world's 50 greatest leaders today. Every year, the list highlights trailblazers in both the private and public sector, but 2016's list stands apart for a very special reason.
This year, nearly 50% — a record-breaking 23 spots — were awarded to women. Last year, there were only 15. While Fortune says there's no "concrete reason" that 2016's list is record-setting, there are some trends. Female politicians, both domestic and global, made headlines this year, from number 17, Nikki Haley, to number 2, Angela Merkel. Many headline-making activists on the list are also female, include the three women behind the Black Lives Matter movement.
You can go to Fortune to see the full list of impressive women included (and, you know, the men). Ahead, we rounded up 10 that we find particularly amazing — click through to get some major inspiration.
