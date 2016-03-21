If there's something we enjoy more than A-List prime beef, it's A-List love-ins. Why are celebrities who have celebrity crushes so cute? It's an immeasurable but palpable amount of joy that we garner from watching other celebrities court other celebrities; take Drake's birthday Instagrams for Skepta or Lady Gaga's incessant infatuation with Tony Bennett. Adowable.



Well, it seems Bieber's the latest victim of the Hollywood Cupid's bow after he sported a quite frankly massive picture of Marilyn Manson's face on a t-shirt that on the back read: "Bigger than Satan - Bieber". We thought nothing of it. Then the self-proclaimed "God of Fuck" posted an Instagram pic of himself wearing a Bieber tee with the caption "Bigger than Bieber" and we grabbed the nearest pillow to hide behind.



Because, yes, Kanye tweeted that "What Do U Mean?" was his favourite track of 2015 and last year people started to come out of the closet and confess to being post-Purpose Bieber fans, but, I mean, he's still borderline, right? And we didn't know which way to look when the Prince Of Darkness appeared to be having a pretty open dig at the Prince of Pop.