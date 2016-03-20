Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles had their vacation pics leaked online after someone allegedly hacked into Styles' mom's iCloud account and stole more than two dozen photos. The photos were posted to Twitter on Saturday. Hashtag #anniesicloud trended as the private shots of Jenner and Styles cuddling in swimsuits and dining at a restaurant were circulated publicly.
Twitter has been removing the images as it's alerted to them and Directioners have some intense feelings about the stolen photos.
#thehaarrystyles #annesicloud WTF, why would you do that? Doing this just caused problems. pic.twitter.com/DWdZmxsouz— Angela (@AngelaBernardo_) March 20, 2016
Likely speaking for a lot of fans who are eager for every detail about their favorite entertainers, zarrylash is conflicted.
Getting 82836489 never before seen pictures of Harry and Kendall like #annesicloud pic.twitter.com/5PnSuy5WQH— 彡✧ PCD // hiatus ✧彡 (@zarrylash) March 19, 2016
Love4liamstyles points out that Harry's mom likely has sacrificed time with her son as he's toured the world with 1D, and fans should be more respectful.
READ IF YOU CARE!!! (If you copy this please tag me, it's mine!) #annetwist #annestyles #annesicloud @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/LWQawNJ5gL— Lauren Sanchez (@Love4liamstyles) March 20, 2016
And askdanielle_ wisely notes that this hack may chase Styles off of social media, limiting fans' ability to connect with him.
#annesicloud H will abandon social media, not giving any insight of what he does then you'll ask 'what did we do?' Well this is the start.— D A N I E L L E (@askdanielle_) March 20, 2016
The hacker, who posted as "haarrystyles," has had his or her Twitter account suspended, but there are no reports of a bigger investigation. While this hack isn't as far reaching as last year's Sony hack, it is still a terrible violation. Styles' mom, Anne Cox — who is not a celebrity, just a famous person's parent — has deleted all of her social media accounts.
