Reactions To The Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Hack Were Intense

Tanya Edwards
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles had their vacation pics leaked online after someone allegedly hacked into Styles' mom's iCloud account and stole more than two dozen photos. The photos were posted to Twitter on Saturday. Hashtag #anniesicloud trended as the private shots of Jenner and Styles cuddling in swimsuits and dining at a restaurant were circulated publicly.
Twitter has been removing the images as it's alerted to them and Directioners have some intense feelings about the stolen photos.
Twitter user angelabernado_ is angry about the privacy violation and posted a passionate note.

Likely speaking for a lot of fans who are eager for every detail about their favorite entertainers, zarrylash is conflicted.
Love4liamstyles points out that Harry's mom likely has sacrificed time with her son as he's toured the world with 1D, and fans should be more respectful.

And askdanielle_ wisely notes that this hack may chase Styles off of social media, limiting fans' ability to connect with him.

The hacker, who posted as "haarrystyles," has had his or her Twitter account suspended, but there are no reports of a bigger investigation. While this hack isn't as far reaching as last year's Sony hack, it is still a terrible violation. Styles' mom, Anne Cox — who is not a celebrity, just a famous person's parent — has deleted all of her social media accounts.
