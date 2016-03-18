Miley Cyrus Posted Her Morning Yoga Routine & It’s Intense

Miley Cyrus is apparently in a calm phase. If we’re to believe reports, she and Liam Hemsworth are on the mend. Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver have made notably fewer appearances on her Instagram. There are remarkably fewer stories that can be explained by saying, “Just Miley being Miley.” But she’s never one to be boring.
This morning she treated Instagram followers to an impromptu yoga show that’s either a sign she’s turned over a new leaf or a sign that she hasn’t been getting nearly enough attention recently. But this is an impressive amount and duration of stretching. Here’s her first pose.
This morning she treated Instagram followers to an impromptu yoga show that’s either a sign she’s turned over a new leaf or a sign that she hasn’t been getting nearly enough attention recently. But this is an impressive amount and duration of stretching. Here’s her first pose.
Advertisement
Here, Miley is able to put her head on the floor from angles that seem physically inconceivable.
Then she wound down with her kitty. Yoga over.
But she lied. There was still so much yoga left to come.
Here’s the real end of her routine.
She posted this meme to really wrap things up.
Only Miley could turn a morning alone into an Instagram event. She’s a social media workout inspiration for all of us.
Advertisement