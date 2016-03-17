Amber Rose Has Joined The #FreeTheNipple Movement

Molly Horan
Amber Rose has been vocal lately about a woman's right to be proud of and show off her body. In the wake of the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian's naked selfie, she wrote in an Instagram post, "If a grown mother of 2 is comfortable with her body and wants to show it off that's none of ur business or anyone else's."
Today, she's standing-up for another body-positivity cause — #freethenipple. She used the campaign's hashtag to caption a photo of herself revealing one of her nipples. She also posted a censored version of the photo on Instagram. Covering her nipple for Instagram was probably preempting the platform from removing it themselves, their guidelines ban "some photos of female nipples."

Rose isn't the first celebrity to support the #freethenipple campaign, which describes itself as, "an equality movement, and a mission to empower women across the world." Miley Cyrus has frequently created Instagram posts supporting the movement. And Scout Willis took a topless walk around New York City, where it is legal for women to go topless, in support of the movement (and in protest of Instagram's anti-nipple policy).
