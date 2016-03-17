Amber Rose Has Joined The #FreeTheNipple Movement

Amber Rose has been vocal lately about a woman's right to be proud of and show off her body. In the wake of the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian's naked selfie, she wrote in an Instagram post, "If a grown mother of 2 is comfortable with her body and wants to show it off that's none of ur business or anyone else's."
Today, she's standing-up for another body-positivity cause — #freethenipple. She used the campaign's hashtag to caption a photo of herself revealing one of her nipples. She also posted a censored version of the photo on Instagram. Covering her nipple for Instagram was probably preempting the platform from removing it themselves, their guidelines ban "some photos of female nipples."
#freethenipple #MUVA photo by @solmazsaberi #AmberRoseSlutWalk2016 pic.twitter.com/QiHLOmaxTJ— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 17, 2016
Rose isn't the first celebrity to support the #freethenipple campaign, which describes itself as, "an equality movement, and a mission to empower women across the world." Miley Cyrus has frequently created Instagram posts supporting the movement. And Scout Willis took a topless walk around New York City, where it is legal for women to go topless, in support of the movement (and in protest of Instagram's anti-nipple policy).
Advertisement