Sure, today is St. Patrick's day. But it's also Robert Kardashian Jr.'s birthday! The Kardashian clan's token male turns the big 2-9 today. We'd say he doesn't look a day over some random specified age as a joke, but there's not really a point to that, is there?
You see, not only is Rob the youngest of Kris Jenner's (née Houghton, formerly Kardashian) children with Robert Kardashian Sr., he's also the most publicity and fame-averse. While his sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé; and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie chase the spotlight like they're plants who need the sun for photosynthesis (as in, they're the plants, and the ever-present glare of today's 24/7 news cycle is the sun), Rob has never really courted the fame that now comes with his name.
Instead, Rob has a love/hate relationship with the same social media platforms that are his sisters' lifeblood. He ducks from the paparazzi's lenses. He doesn’t give many formal interviews. When he does, they’re usually to promote his business ventures, not himself.
We're not saying that Rob Kardashian is perfect, of course. We just think that in honour of this special occasion — and the final year of his 20s — the youngest and sole male Kardashian deserves another look. Because once you start to investigate the life and times of one Robert Kardashian Jr., you discover that there have been many occasions when he was the most fascinating Kardashian (and even Jenner) of the whole bunch.
