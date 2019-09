Motherhood Is My Biggest Accomplishment — & I'm Okay With That

Last week, Beyoncé made a good chunk of the internet angry when she revealed that she considers Blue Ivy to be her life's greatest achievement. Even the more measured responses felt a little judgmental, with most writers unable to believe that the same powerful woman who made us believe we could rule the world would prioritise family over her career.Take Jenny Kutner over at Mic.com "While it is, of course, perfectly fine for Bey and other mothers to cite parenthood as a point of enormous pride (you do you, no shame), it's tough to ignore the cultural context of such a statement. She and women like [Hillary] Clinton set a gold standard for what it looks like to 'have it all' in a world that makes doing so damn near impossible."First of all, I do not believe your "you do you, no shame." You, like so many other people on the internet, are calling out the star because her personal value system does not align with yours. How is that feminism? And, we live in a world that makes having it all impossible. There's no "damn near" about it. You cannot be in two places at once and if you want a family, you are going to have to make tough choices. It's harmful to young women to pretend otherwise.I know I'm not Beyoncé, so maybe it's not as shocking for me to admit that the proudest moment of my life has been the birth of my daughter. But, there it is. It's not something that I even need to pause to think about. Giving birth was the scariest, most demanding physical challenge that I've ever confronted, and pulling it off, an achievement that made me feel invincible. (I'm sure only part of that was the insane amount of hormones pumping through my veins.)Here's the thing about having a baby: You spend months trying to prepare yourself by reading every bit of available information; watching graphic, real-life videos (a YouTube rabbit hole I wouldn't recommend), and enduring a class filled with anxious couples who will ask a bunch of weird questions. You and your partner will come up with a birth plan, because it makes you feel like you have some semblance of control over the situation. Maybe, like me, you will decide to hire a doula because the idea of doing this without someone who has been there before is absolutely terrifying.