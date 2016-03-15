

This is about as shocking an about-face as one can have. Jenner went from calling Clinton a “political hack” and saying that “the country is over” if she were to win, to posing for a picture with her. Now, Clinton is not exactly our most progressive candidate. Her defence of husband Bill’s anti-gay legislation in the 1990s can be chalked up to political expediency if you’re feeling charitable, but she’s regularly beaten to the left by her Democratic primary opponent Bernie Sanders.



Still, as the leading candidate and, you know, actual woman, Clinton seems like the standard bearer for women’s and trans issues moving forward. Caitlyn has built her star persona about championing those issues, so her support for Clinton is only natural. Although it's certainly possible that Cait will vote for a Republican candidate, a willingness to listen is a heartening turn in the right direction.

