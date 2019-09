The Women of the World Festival London is now in its fifth year. The brainchild of Southbank Centre Artistic Director, Jude Kelly CBE, and brought to fruition by her brilliant team, it’s a celebration of – and discussion around – all kinds of things that affect women, pinned on International Women's Day. This year's festival takes place over the course of this weekend, from the 11th to 14th of March.WOW Fest is a really good place to find out about stuff. It introduced me to the poet Kate Tempest and writer Sabrina Mahfouz , who were on previous years’ programmes. Past panel discussions have spanned topics from male suicide to labiaplasty to ‘can porn ever be feminist’? Previous speakers include Malala Yousafzai, Julie Walters, Caitlin Moran, Vivienne Westwood and Grayson Perry.The best thing about WOW is the diversity of the programming and the fact that it comprises a mixture of free and ticketed events – making it accessible to almost everyone. There’s too much good stuff on this year to list everything worth going to, but here’s a small breakdown of our best picks. And, for more info, check out the WOW website