According to Unicef , in Somaliland, 98% of women aged 15-49 have been inflicted with FGM, and the practice is still legal. It’s one of a minority of countries yet to criminalise FGM, but even where the practice has been outlawed, it can still remain rife, as well as going unpunished. More than seven years after Egypt introduced a law against FGM, social pressures are keeping it alive. The Guardian reported last year that the practice was still "endemic" in the country.So, another method to eradicate FGM is sorely needed, and right now, many anti-FGM campaigners have chosen to focus on busting the myths that sustain the practice. They are battling razors with words.Employed by Somaliland’s Department of Labour and Social Affairs to combat the country's FGM problem, are activists trained by ActionAid – an international charity supporting women and children in extreme poverty. Local representatives from the charity have been giving talks to local schools and press across the region, working with religious leaders to help spread the word of FGM’s evil.Hamda, 19, who works on the campaign, tells Refinery 29: “The biggest myth [of FGM] is that it protects the girls, not only from having sexual intercourse, but also from rape, and that it beautifies them.”Zeinab Hassan, Women’s Rights Co-Ordinator at ActionAid Somaliland, concurs, explaining that “people see FGM as a protection of the girl's honour, and her family's.”