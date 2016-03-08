In a landmark achievement, Chloë Grace Moretz is the first American to appear on Saturday Night Live Korea, delivering her lines in the language of the program. Her role was no bit part, either. She performed in a three-minute sketch during which her character was the centre of the action.
It’s a little hard to know exactly what’s going on if you don't speak Korean, but her body language seems to indicate that she’s happy, then upset, then calms down a little. Then the whole dang thing starts up again. There’s even a twist ending.
The 19-year-old posted an Instagram yesterday with some of her costars as well as another Instagram showcasing part of her performance. We’re guessing #KimchiSlap was not a super-popular Instagram hashtag, but that may be about to change. And while unclear if it's a good or bad thing, it’s definitely a strong move to slap someone with a handful of kimchi.
Moretz posted a third Instagram thanking her Korean fans for her experiences while there.
"Thank you so much to all my amazing Korean fans and to all the people we met over this trip who welcomed us in and made us feel so connected to your beautiful culture!! Haha the bottom left pic is my omg so much amazing Korean food in front of me face ;) Thank you thank you thank you a million times !! I'll be back soon ️ #Korea!!!" she wrote.
Saturday Night Live Korea has been on the air since 2011 and will now remain in our hearts forever.
