At this point, it seems even the Kardashian kids are hyper-aware that their family's role in the O.J. Simpson trial is pretty sensationalised on Ryan Murphy's The People v. O.J. Simpson. That said, Marcia Clark is stirring up dust about Kris Jenner's potential involvement back in the day, even saying that the momager would have made a great witness on behalf of the prosecution.
Sunday night, Clark told Dateline NBC that Kris — who was already married to Bruce Jenner (who we now know as Caitlyn) at the time of the '90s murder trial — could have theoretically testified for the prosecution about her personal fear of O.J. Simpson. But Clark was concerned that Kris' contribution would be deemed as hearsay.
"I couldn’t put it in," the iconic prosecutor told Dateline, as Jezebel reports. "[But] I would have been happy to put her on the stand; she would have been a great witness."
For her part, Jenner wishes that she would have been more attuned what was going on between Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson. Jenner recently said that she felt she "failed as a friend" for not noticing the signs of domestic abuse. "I always feel horrible that I didn't pay enough attention," she recently told Ellen DeGeneres.
Listen to Marcia Clark talk about the case and how her life changed afterward in the video clip below.
