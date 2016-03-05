Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Instagram Official

Miranda Kerr makes billionaires do crazy things. Insane things, even. The Australian supermodel and face of Swarovski has caused billionaires to literally brawl in the street in front of paparazzi. So what crazy thing has she driven rumoured beau Evan Spiegel to do now?
If you guessed, “Pose for a cute picture on Instagram declaring their couple-dom,” you are correct. Kerr posted a pic of herself and the Snapchat billionaire publicly displaying affection in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Though some would expect a mid-20s billionaire to be out having fun, Kerr says that's far from the case.
“He’s 25, but he acts like he’s 50,” she tells The EDIT. “He’s not out partying. He goes to work in Venice [Beach], he comes home. We don’t go out. We’d rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early.”
For what it’s worth, ex-husband Orlando Bloom and their son, Flynn, approve of Spiegel as well.
Kerr laid out her rules for introducing new beaus: “We had to know the person for six months and feel good about them,” she tells The EDIT. “Evan met Flynn, so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he’s great. We’re just a modern family now!”
The next step is, like Zayn and Gigi, to become official on Spiegel’s social network.
