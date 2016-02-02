Harry Potter Fans Stage Magical Tribute To Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman’s death has spawned a legion of tributes from a legion of sources both likely and unlikely. Some, like Emma Watson’s, spawned minor controversy. J.K. Rowling’s tribute reminded us of why his portrayal of Severus Snape was so iconic. But neither truly captured how much Rickman was loved in the Harry Potter community and beyond.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, already the site of small Rickman tributes, played host to a wand raising ceremony over the weekend. The third annual A Celebration of Harry Potter was the first large gathering of Potterheads since Rickman’s passing, and a crowd organized to memorialize the actor. Many dressed as Snape and still others held signs that said, “Always.” (That is, of course, the one-word tribute to Snape’s love for Lily Potter.)
You can watch the ceremony below. We half expected the wands to shoot magical fireworks into the sky. That, of course, didn't happen, but it’s a moving moment nonetheless.
