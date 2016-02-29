Warning: spoiler alerts



“Claire”: that was the last word of season three of House of Cards, uttered by Frank Underwood, the venal American President to his equally calculating First Lady. And as season four premieres tonight, it is already clear that Claire will be running the show. She always is.



It’s been a year and five days since the last series of House of Cards landed on Netflix. For those who watched the whole thing in a weekend binge, pausing only to eat, sleep, Google why Doug drinks bourbon from a syringe and try to understand the Jordan Valley bit (what was happening in the Jordan Valley? We will never really know but quick, look, Remy and Jackie are snogging!) – here's a brief reminder of how series three ended. In the last episode, Claire Underwood explained to her husband, the President of the United States, that he was “not enough” for her. The next morning she coolly told him that she was leaving him, mid-campaign, and swished out of the White House without a backward glance, or any luggage.



Obviously, thankfully, that was never going to be the last we saw of Claire. She is all over the trailer for the new series, an almost comically sinister flash-forward in which she is heard in voiceover talking about the future and is glimpsed, squat-honed legs first, in the back of a limo. There's sex, shouting and a tap that appears to be dripping blood. It's all very Lady Macbeth.

