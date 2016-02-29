Kate Winslet is known for her memorable roles, and making us all jealous of her best friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio.



But one thing she isn't known for is being someone who is "curvy."



Tonight, during the red carpet preview, an E! panel, composed of Ashley Graham, Kris Jenner, Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Giuliana Rancic, one of the panelists felt it was appropriate to comment on about Winslet and her look.



“Her curves look incredible in that dress and the fact that she’s showing them off at her age," Graham said. "I love that.“



Graham is the first "curvy" model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, so she does often have to talk about body image and body size, but to call Winslet "curvy" on a night focused on her work is totally unnecessary. Graham of all people should know that.



It is pretty embarrassing for TV talk show hosts to comment on someone like Winslet dressing well for "curves" and "her age."



Red carpet interviewers have already been criticised in the past for asking women superficial questions about their appearance, and it would have been nice to see that improve this year.

